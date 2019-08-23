Today kicks off the 2019 Nebraska State Fair, the 150th celebration of this amazing statewide event.
I, for one, can hardly wait. I love the atmosphere. I love the sights, the lights, the sounds and the smells . . . well, most of the smells anyway. I love the food, the music and all of the excitement. But, most of all, I love the people. It’s people-watching at its best, and our York County Visitors Bureau booth gives us ringside seats to the population around us.
They could be neighbors, or total strangers, young or old, follically-challenged or sporting a man-bun, dressed for success or barely contained. They might be covered in tattoos or possess skin pure white enough to blind your eyes. No matter as they will all be there, and there isn’t a better vantage point to take this all in than our booth at G103 in in the Expo Building at the Fair. Stop by and we’ll people-watch together!
For those nice folks who were kind enough to volunteer to help staff our booth at the State Fair, your admission tickets and parking passes are available at the office. Please stop in, and we will get you all fixed up with them.
On the horizon is Yorkfest 2019 . . . Back to the Future, celebrating 40 years on Sept. 5-8. The ladies at the Chamber have been knocking themselves out the past few weeks preparing for this event, and there’s a full schedule of family activities including:
Thursday: Royalty Wall of Fame, Farmer’s Market, Bounce Houses, Free Hot Dogs & Root Beer Floats, 2020 Yorkfest Royalty Coronation & Cake Reception, Hospital Bed Races and Author Nelsen Petersen Presentation of “Selfies with Sacajawea” at Kilgore Memorial Library.
Friday: Yorkfest Royalty Brunch, Shop & Soup Chili Cook-Off, Free Funnel Cake Truck, Neon at Nite Run, Blue Collar Comedy Show by Jeremy Danley.
Saturday: Fireman’s Pancake Feed, 2nd Anniversary Doughnut Giveaway/Triple Crown, Car Show, Street Fair and Food Trucks, Bloody Mary Bar/Eagle’s Club, Grand Parade, Sloppy Joe Feeds/First United Methodist Church & York Elks Club, Husker Football Game Watch Party & Stephen Paul Concert/Offsides Tavern, Elks Home Run Derby, Skate Contest, Bike at Night, Scott Carrel Piano Recital/York College Campus.
Sunday: Knights of Columbus Breakfast/St. Joseph’s School Gym, Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament/East Hill Park, Yorkfest Golf Tournament/York Country Club, Community Song Service/York College Prayer Chapel.
For more detailed information on specific times and locations, check with the Chamber website at www.yorkchamber.org. See all of you there!
September 14 is the annual Heritage Day at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, and also, the final day for viewing the Voices of Conscience Exhibit from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
It’s never too early to put a bug in anyone’s ear, so . . . here goes. The Friends of the Library is looking for some of York’s good cooks to volunteer to make some of their savory soups for our Annual SOUPER Soup Sale scheduled for Nov. 30 at Kilgore Memorial Library from 9 a.m. until we are sold out. We are looking for all kinds of your favorite soups, to be made and frozen in quart containers which will be sold at this fundraiser. All proceeds will be used to help Kilgore Library with additional special events, speakers, children’s programs, books and equipment, not included in their budget. We will accept any quantity of any flavor you can share . . . 2 quarts, 4 quarts, 12 quarts. No amount is too small or too large! Give me a call at the office at 402-362-4575 if you would like to volunteer. Thanks!
For your calendars:
Aug. 23 -- Annual Crossroads Riders #262 Bike Show - Burger King parking lot 5 - 8 p.m.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 2 -- Nebraska State Fair - Grand Island
Aug. 25 -- Soggy Doggy Day - York Family Aquatic Center 4:30 - 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library green space area 5 - 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library green space area 5 – 7 p.m.
Sept. 5-8 -- 40th Annual Yorkfest Celebration “Back to the Future” - Citywide
Sept. 12 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library green space area 5 - 7 p.m.
Sept.14 -- Heritage Day - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park
Sept. 14 -- Voices of Conscience Exhibit: Final Day for Viewing - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9 a.m. -4 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- York High School Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament - York Country Club 12 noon
Sept. 19 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library green space area 5 - 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library green space area 5 - 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 -- Annual Craft & Vendor Show - York City Auditorium