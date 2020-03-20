I don’t know about the rest of you, but I have always had very vivid and strange dreams since I was a young child.
Some were so vivid that I gave them titles, like “Hands in the Window” and am still able to recall them very clearly. They are so strange that I should really pay a professional to interpret them, and tell me what’s going on.
Last Monday, in the wee hours of the morning, I had another bizarre dream straight out of “Twilight Zone.” The names will not be changed to protect the guilty.
I was on my lunch break and somehow ended up at the cemetery with Fred and Toni Hess. Fred had driven his 1968 Mustang, which was as ugly as any car I had ever seem . . . white top, red hood and blue sides. Evelyn Campbell appeared, and the cemetery immediately dissolved to the east side of the square in Stromsburg, where they were having an outdoor trial in a murder case involving the theft of buckets of drywall mud. The York Fire Department and York Police were trying the case in the middle of the street in matching yellow t-shirts. I needed to get back to work, but I was so tired, that after exchanging knee bumps with Fred because of the coronavirus, I crawled into Fred’s ugly car, got in the gurney that was inside, and pulled up the blankets to nap. Evelyn would not stop talking and kept waking me up. I asked Toni how she felt, and she said not good, and told me all of the prescriptions she was taking. I recommended that she go to Canada because they were cheaper. She said she had never been to Canada, and was afraid she couldn’t drive alone. I suggested it would be a good road trip for her and Fred. Meanwhile, Evelyn kept talking, and Toni was popping her meds. Fred came out of the craft store that was full of dogs that were falling out of the windows, with a bottle of Jack Daniels. Evelyn had a fit, and really wouldn’t shut up. The police decided to recreate the crime scene, and recruited Fred as one of the drywall mud-thieves. Fred had to run and carry a bucket of mud in each hand, while the police were shooting at his feet. Evelyn was screaming at this point, and thankfully, that is where it all ended.
I swear this is true . . . how could you make this stuff up? What dark recesses of the subconscious does stuff like this emanate from . . . and why? It’s no wonder I am the way I am!
The coronavirus has upset everyone’s way of life for the time being, and who knows where or when it will end. Our daily lives will be very different from here on out, but the thing is, we are strong and resilient. We are Midwesterners . . . we are Nebraskans, after all. And, we are all in this thing together. We can follow all of the precautions being suggested to keep ourselves from risk. Don’t fall victim to panic or scams that promise so much and deliver next to nothing. Remember now is the time to support all of our local entities that are still open for business to serve our needs. It’s going to be a tough few weeks ahead, and we all need to do all we can to look out for our local businesses, friends, neighbors and loved ones. It’s about to become a very strange, new normal . . . but we are Nebraska tough.
The calendar below is sure to change in the days to come, so pay attention for cancellations and postponements. Follow coverage in the York News-Times and local Nebraska Rural Radio stations.
