Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&