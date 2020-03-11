POLK – Melvin and Phyllis (Eaton) Bender of Polk will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, March 21 at the Polk Community Hall from 2 – 5 p.m.
No gifts please but cards may be mailed to them at: 865 Park Ave., Polk, NE, 68654.
Melvin is a retired dairy farmer and Phyllis formerly worked at Schweser’s in York.
Their family includes Victor and Ronda Bender of Beatrice; Kathie and Dennis Carlstrom of Polk; Patti and Randy Saner of North Platte and Terry and Melanie Bender of Hordville. They have ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
