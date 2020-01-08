FAIRMONT -- Mike and Linda Chambers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18, 2020.
A card shower has been requested in their honor. Please send best wishes to: 505 I Street, Fairmont, NE 68354.
Their family includes daughters: Charmine Nelson (husband Doc), Stephanie Dusek (husband Rod), Mikey Unterseher (husband Brady) and grandchildren: Marcus and Camille Chambers and Ellie and Rollie Unterseher.
Mike Chambers and Linda Monnier were married January 18, 1970 at the Methodist Church in Bradshaw.
