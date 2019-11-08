YORK – Clifford E. and Patricia A. (Wilhoft) Huffman of York will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Patricia is a retired postmaster and Clifford is a retired crop duster.
Their children – Anne (Guy) Leif, Nanci (Terry) Miller, Kimberly (Scott Sampley) Huffman, Paul (Sherry) Huffman and Charles E. Huffman – along with their eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, will be hosting a celebration of their parents’ 60 years of marriage. It will be held Nov. 30, at the Eagles Club in York (located at 607 North Lincoln Avenue), from 2-4 p.m. An open house will be held, as will a card shower.
Friends, relatives and past customers are invited to attend the open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.