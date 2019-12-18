STROMSBURG – Marlin and Marth Johnson, of Stromsburg, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, 2019.
Their children and grandchildren, Kimberlee, Brian, Elisa and Nathan Kurth and Kristilee, Kim, Kaleb and Hannah Boyce would like to request a card shower to help them celebrate. Greetings may be sent to them at: 920 Wall Street, Stromsburg, NE, 68666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.