Paul and Kathy Kern are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Overland, Mo. on July 11, 1970. They have been blessed with three children, Deborah Mhoon and Tim Holman of Santa Fe, N.M., Matthew and Karee Kern and children Kinslee, Kyler and Kobee of York and Daniel and Micah Kern and children Paisley and Baylen of Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.