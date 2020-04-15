YORK -- Forty years of God’s blessings!!
Steve and Gail Maronde will celebrate their 40th Anniversary on April 19. Their sons are inviting all of their friends and family to celebrate with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 1315 Raell Dr. York, NE 68467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.