YORK – Ted and Cindy (Stoneking) Matousek celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 12, 2019.
They previously lived in McCool where they both worked at Farmers Coop. Ted retired in 2003 and they moved to York.
Their family has requested a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at: 1823 N. Grant, York, NE, 68467.
