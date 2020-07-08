SEWARD – Eugene and Linda (Schlueter) Rathjen will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2020.
Their children, Melinda Cyrus, Mike Rathjen, Matt Rathjen and Michelle Jacobsen along with their spouses request a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at: 500 Heartland Park Dr., Apt. 141, Seward, NE, 68434. The couple has eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
