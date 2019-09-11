POLK -- Neal and Ruth Sandell of Polk will be celebrating 60 years of marriage.
They were married on Sept. 20, 1959 at St. Peters Lutheran Church of Hampton.
They will celebrate at a later date with their children and families, Cary (Becki) Sandell of Malcolm, Lynne’ (Cory) Bergt of Lincoln, Michel (Lee) Peterson of Stromsburg and Kevin (Melody) Sandall of Polk.
Their grandchildren are, Jessica, Emily and Courtney Sandell, Shanae, Alayna and Cayden Bergt, Connor and Jared (Heidi) Peterson, Noah and Chloe Sandell.
If you wish to send them greetings their address is: 2408 E 26th Rd., Polk, NE, 68654.
