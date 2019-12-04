BENEDICT – The family of Richard and Judith Schoch is hosting an open house and card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Benedict Community Center from 2 – 4 p.m.
They were married on Dec. 6, 1959. No gifts please. Greetings may be sent to them at 1007 Road 23, Benedict, NE, 68316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.