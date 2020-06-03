WINDSOR, COLO. -- Sharon Holoch and Rich Zulkoski were married June 5, 1970 in York.
Sharon’s parents were Martha and Carl Holoch and she was a sister to the late Greg Holoch. Sharon’s late beloved daughters were Pam Fuller Tangdall and Polly Fuller. Their son Marty Zulkoski, wife Kristy and children Abigail and Colin live in Windsor, Colo. Sharon and Rich have lived in nearby Greeley, Colo. for 16 years. They also lived, in addition to York, in Parker, Colo., Fort Morgan, Colo., Oro Valley, Ariz., Glendale, Ariz. and Omaha before moving to Greeley. Rich grew up in Ord and worked for First National Bank of York for 13 years before becoming a golf professional and is a P.G.A. Life Member Retired. They are having a family anniversary dinner in Windsor on June 5 followed by a reception Saturday June 6 at Marty and Kristy’s home for nearby relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.