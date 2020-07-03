Nate and Amy (Wollenburg) Bowman, of York, are the parents of a son, Brooks Harley Bowman, born at 7:16 a.m. on June 29, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 3.4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Siblings Beckham, age 6 and Mabel, age 4 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Duane and Pat Wollenburg of DeWitt and Butch and Barb Bowman of York. Great-grandparents are Jean Rich of York the late Dean Rich, the late Viola Wollenburg and the late Walter and Anna Wollenburg.
