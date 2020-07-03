Kevin and Laurel (Grueber) Uhler, of York, are the parents of a son, Will Clark Uhler, born at 7:54 a.m. on June 26, 2020 at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big sisters Grace, age 14; Claire, age 14; Emma, age 14 and Lily, age 4 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are William and Jacky Uhler and Lynette Grueber. Great-grandfather is Neil Brigham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.