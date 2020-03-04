Sunny. High 63F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 4, 2020 @ 5:10 am
Robert Brahmsteadt
YORK – Robert Brahmsteadt will celebrate his 80th birthday on March 8.
His family is requesting a card shower in his honor. Greetings may be sent to him at: 1714 Road N., York, NE, 68467.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.