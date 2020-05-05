YORK -- The family of John Burns, also known as “Jack,” is requesting a card shower in honor of his 93rd birthday on May 5.
Please send well wishes to: Willow Brook Assisted Living, Attention John Burns, 2714 N. Lincoln Ave. York, NE 68467. And his family says, “Happy Birthday to a fantastic dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and more! Can’t wait to see you again! Love, your family.”
