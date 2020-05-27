YORK -- Ina Luebbe will observe her 80th birthday on June 2, 2020.
Her family is requesting a card shower for the occasion. Cards may be sent to her at 1801 Road 12, York NE 68467. A family gathering is planned for a later date.
