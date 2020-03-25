YORK -- Lee Ann McGregor is celebrating her 80th birthday April 2, 1940.
To celebrate her 80th birthday her family is requesting a card shower. Her family includes Terese and Don Knipfel of Bentonville , Ark., Denese and Rick Hoegh of Hampton, Brent and Chris Bolte of Lincoln,13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. You can mail birthday wishes and blessings to: 739 E 20th Street, York NE 68467.
