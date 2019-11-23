Ed Schall

YORK — Ed Schall will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the York Country Club, located at 1016 W. Elm Street in York.

The event will be hosted by his wife, Lola; their children, Michelle (Scott) Boden and SueAnn Vice all of Lincoln and their grandchildren, Shaylee and Davianne Vice and Conner, Emily and Katelynn Boden and their great-grandchild, Alivia Vice.

No Gifts Please. Greetings can be sent to: Ed Schall, P.O. Box 246, York, NE 68467.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.