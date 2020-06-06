Birthday, Shellington 85 years Jun 6, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 35¢ / day Tom Shellington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YORK – Tom Shellington will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 8. Wishes may be sent him at: 17 Arbor Hts., York, NE, 68467. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Shellington Birthday Wish Hts. York Arbor Ne × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Protesters assemble outside York County Courthouse Police issue statement about social media post regarding protestors York County Fair will happen, “in a modified format” Familiar face hired as York and Polk County Extension Educator Storm causes damage, power outage
