YORK -- H. Bernadine (Lorenzen) Smith, a resident of Mahoney House, celebrated her 100th birthday with a family Zoom party.
Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numbering 34, from Kentucky, Texas, Colorado, Washington and Nebraska were able to join for an hour long video meeting. Staff at Mahoney helped facilitate the celebration. Cupcakes were provided for the residents and staff.
