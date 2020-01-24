YORK -- Myrna Staehr will be turning 80 years young on Friday, Jan. 31.
Myrna’s family is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate her special day.
Birthday wishes and Greetings can be sent to: Myrna Staehr,1524 N. Michigan Ave, York, NE, 68467.
