BRADSHAW -- Please join Jim Wahl’s family in celebrating his 80th birthday on March 1 at the United Methodist Church in Bradshaw from 1 - 4 p.m.
Greetings may also be sent to him at: P.O. Box 111, Bradshaw, NE 68319.
Jim’s family includes: daughter, Tami Howe and her fiance Tony Munari and grandchildren Montana and Ramsee of Wyoming; daughter, Stacy Wahl and granddaughters Tara Ziegelbein and Erin Ziegelbein of Lincoln; daughter, Kelly Hunter and her husband Michael and grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Alex and Jeremy from Aurora; grandson, Kyle Ehlers and his wife MiKayle and great-granddaughters, Ava and Milana of Aurora; daughter, Jamie Suchodolski and her husband Alan and granddaughters, Lauren and Allison of San Diego.
