Leona Weiss will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 30, 2020.
Her family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower.
Leona has one son Paul (Deb) Weiss of McCool; four grandchildren, Jarrod (Melanie), Jodie (Tom), Jennifer (Jared) and Jordan (Suzanne). She is also blessed with eight great-grandkids, Jameson, Judson, Ammy, Jake, Charlie, Caden, Jaxson and Lincoln.
Cards can reach her at: 1216 Rd 4, McCool Jct., NE, 68401.
