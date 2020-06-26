WAHOO -- On July 7, 2020 Bernice Wiese will have lived a century.
Her family had planned a big party to celebrate her 100th birthday but pandemic regulations changed all of that. Instead, they are requesting a card shower in her honor. Greetings may be sent to her at: 1313 N. Hackberry St. #14, Wahoo, NE, 68066.
