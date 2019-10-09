Softball
Thursday, October 10
>> Districts–(Polk County/FCEM and Centennial), TBD
Friday, October 11
>> York at District Final, TBD
>> Districts, TBD
Wednesday, October 16
>> State Softball First Round– Class B-9 a.m./ClassC-11:20 a.m./ Class A-2 p.m. – All games played at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings
Volleyball
Thursday, October 10
>> York at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan Tri– (Cross County/Dorchester), 5:30 p.m.
>> Sandy Creek at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Superior, 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction Tri, 5 p.m.
>> Harvard at Nebraska Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 12
>> Heartland Quad, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
>> Cross County Tri– (Shelton/Hampton), 5:30 p.m.
>> Cross Countyl Tri– (Hampton/shelton), 6 p.m.
>> Centennial Tri– (Fillmore Central), 5 p.m.
>> BDS Tri– (McCool Junction(), 6:30 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan at High Plains, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wednesday, October 9
>> University of St. Mary at York College, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, October 10
>> York Central Conference, TBD
>> Southern Nebraska at Superior– (FC/Centennial), 4:30 p.m.
>> McCool Junction Invite, 4 p.m.
Football
Friday, October 11
>> Northwest at York, 7 p.m.
>> Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County, 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central at Milford, 7 p.m.
>> Silver Lake at Hampton, 7 p.m.
>> Heartland at Shelton, 3 p.m.
>> Lewiston at McCool Junction, 7 p.m.
>> Centennial at Shelby-RC, 7 p.m.
>> East Butler at EMF at Friend, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Saturday, October 12
>> Kansas Wesleyan University at York College– W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.