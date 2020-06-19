Shawn and Kami (Graham) Adamek of Lincoln are the parents of a daughter, Sienna Lynn Adamek, who was born May 29, 2020, at 1:55 p.m., at Bryan Memorial Hospital East in Lincoln.
She weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 ¾ inches long. Grandparents are Alison Graham of York and Bob and Chris Adamek of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Bob and Dee Graham of York. Sibling is Londyn, who is six years old.
