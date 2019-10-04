Joseph and Autumn (Wood) Arkel, of Polk, are the parents of a son, Ace Maverick Arkel, born at 5:20 p.m. on September 20, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 8.1 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long.
Grandparents are Greg and Ronda Wood of Polk and Michael and Brenda Arkel of Osceola. Great-grandparents are Ron and Donna Ellison of Gresham and the late Virgil and Elaine Ackerman of Benedict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.