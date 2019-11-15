Ryan and Lindsey (Davis) Aspegren, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Brielle Wren Aspegren, born at 3:14 p.m. on October 16, 2019 at Bryan East in Lincoln.
She weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Big sister Taylee, age 4, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Dan and Penny Aspegren of Geneva and Kevin and Crystal Davis of York. Great-grandparents are Marie Aspegren of Geneva and Margaret Davis of Grafton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.