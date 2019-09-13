Sabrina Babella, of York, is the mother of a son, Jackson Allen Babella, born at 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 7.1 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Sibling Bailey Autumn Axmann, age 2, welcomed him home.
Grandmother isTabitha Babella of Polk. Great-grandmother is Alice Jean English of Polk.
