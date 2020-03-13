Zachary and Justina (Hall) Becker, of Exeter, are the parents of a son, Creighton Cruz Becker, born at 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2020 at BryanLGH East Hospital in Lincoln.
He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Siblings Beau William, age 8; Gracelyn Lenae, age 7 and Knox Joseph, age 5 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are John and Peg Becker of Exeter, Doug Hall of Exeter, Jerry Walford of Seward and the late Lori Ruhl-Walford. Great-grandparents are Louise Hall of Exeter, Blondie Erdkamp of Geneva and Delores Bailey of York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.