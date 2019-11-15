Hudson Coy Bennett

Hudson Coy Bennett

Tyler and Rachel (Wolstenholm) Bennett, of Meade, Kan., are the parents of a son, Hudson Coy Bennett, born at 5:28 a.m. on October 25, 2019 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan.

He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Ross and Patty Wolstenholm of York and Todd and O’Leen Bennett of Pampa, Texas.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.