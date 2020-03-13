Alex and Meghan (Massaro) Boeding, of Cincinnati, Ohio, are the parents of a daughter, Brooke Anne Boeding, born at 4:51 p.m. on February 4, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Big brother Carter Lewis Boeding, age 21 months, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Mark and Shannon Massaro of Cincinnati, Ohio and Donald and Lisa Boeding of Walnut Creek, Calif. Great-grandparents are Raymond Boeding of Donahue, Iowa, Mona Massaro of Cincinnati, Ohio and Fran and Barb Crowe of McCool Jct.
