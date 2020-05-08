Caleb and Lydia (Johnson) Brooke, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Laina Lou Brooke, born at 8:08 a.m. on April 2, 2020 at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.
She weighed 8 pounds 0.3 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Big brother Leo, age 1, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Scott and Cathy Johnson of Stromsburg, Lisa French of Stromsburg and Brad and Kelly Brooke of Benedict. Great-grandparents are Carl and Lottie Johnson of Stromsburg.
