Cody and Ashton (Kroeker) Brown, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Thea Rae Brown, born at 10:37 p.m. on May 27, 2020 at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.
She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Bob and Connie Brown and Jay and Marilyn Kroeker. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Marian Brown, Arvid and Darlene Janzen, Doris and the late Harold Kroeker and the late Francis Harders.
