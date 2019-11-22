Brennan Wesley Burk

Preston and Anna (Gentry) Burk, of York, are the parents of a son, Brennan Wesley Burk, born at 7:09 a.m. on November 13, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.

He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Theresa and Mark Falk of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Jeff and Shauna Burk of York. Great-grandparents are Chuck and Judy Miller of York and Wesley and Dolores Burk of Stratton.

