Austin and Nicole (Day) Burk, of Hickman, are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Olivia Burk, born at 9:21 a.m. on December 18, 2019 at BryanLGH Hospital in Lincoln.
She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Siblings Everett, age 8 and Victoria, age 6 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Tracy and Vicki Day of York and Jeff and Shauna Burk of York. Great-grandparents are Bill Day Sr. of Eaton, Colo., Chuck and Judy Miller of York and Wes and Dolores Burk of Stratton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.