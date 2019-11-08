Anthony and Rebecca (MacCubbin) Cabrera, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Gracie Rose Cabrera, born at 10:40 p.m. at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Rhonda MacCubbin of Omaha, Ed MacCubbin of Omaha, Dr. Roberto Cervantes and Vikki Cervantes of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Richard and Rosemary Benne of Fremont, Dr. Santos Vega of Rempe, Ariz. and Isabel Trejo of Mesa, Ariz.
