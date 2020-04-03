Chase and Taylor (Janzen) Chrisman, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Maylee Shaye Chrisman, born at 7:49 a.m. on March 25, 2020 at Henderson HealthCare in Henderson.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19.75 inches long.
Big brother Rhett, age 3 and big sister Stella, age 1 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Brian and Jerri Janzen and Terry and Kathy Chrisman. Great-grandparents are Inez Hiebner, Arvid and Darlene Janzen and Dave and Allie Rasmussen.
