Dustin and Alysia (Wardyn) Clark, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Ainsley Rose Clark, born at 7:13 a.m. on February 17, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Siblings include Kyler, age 7; Brody, age 6; Riley, age 3 and Ruby, age 3.
Grandparents are Ron and Marcia Clark of McCool Junction and Leonard and Marcia Wardyn of Farwell.
