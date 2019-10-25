Austin and Mina (Ortiz) Cole, of York, are the parents of a son, Bryson Owen Cole, born at 2:39 p.m. on October 18, 2019 at York General Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds 5.7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Dan and Laura Cole of McCool Jct. and Cesar and Shannon Ortiz of Bradshaw. Great-grandparents are Russ Foster of Bradshaw, Maria Ortiz of California, Carolynn Breazeale of McCool Jct. and Nell Cole of York.
