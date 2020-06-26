Eric and Lisa (Thoene) Davis, of York, are the parents of a son, Kellyn James Davis, born at 9:10 a.m. on June 18, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Sibling Colesyn, age 2, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Bill and Marilyn Thoene of Hartington and Bob and Susie Davis of Tekamah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.