Eric and Justine (Ochsner) Ehlers, of Fairmont, are the parents of a son, Jesse Eric Ehlers, born at 7:49 a.m. on April 3, 2020 at Henderson HealthCare in Henderson.
He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Big sister Evie, age 6 and big brother Elijah, age 3 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Jim and Pam Ehlers and Jim and Denise Ochsner. Great-grandparents are Wendell and Frances Starr and Elroy and Carrie Bergen.
