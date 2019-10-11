Bennett Todd Emeigh

Ben and April Emeigh, of York, are the parents of a son, Bennett Todd Emeigh, born at 8:34 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.

He weighed 7 pounds 14.5 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long.

Grandparents are Myron and Pam Guthrie of Indianola and Todd and Lisa Emeigh of Wilber. Great-grandparents are Beverly Guthrie of Holbrook, Sally Chrastil of Endicott and Doris Ourecky of Wilber.

