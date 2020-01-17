Carlos and Nancy Espinoza, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, Yalexi Leilana Espinoza, born at 11:40 a.m. on January 12, 2020 at Henderson Healthcare in Henderson.
She weighed 8 pounds 1.5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Yalexi was the official New Year’s Baby at Henderson Healthcare.
Siblings who welcomed her home include sister Yaneisi, age 13 and brothers, Alex, age 9; Angel, age 6 and Adonis, age 2.
