Mikola and Ashleigh (Petersen) Ferry, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Nova Reign Ferry, born at 5:42 p.m. on September 16, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 6 pounds 13.9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Sibling Sylus Ferry, age 5, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Jon and Jennifer Petersen of Friend and Tim and Carrie Ferry of Osmond. Great-grandparents are Jack and Sharon Jacobs of Geneva.
