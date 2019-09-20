Spencer and Maryah (Calkins) Friesen, of Sutton, are the parents of a son, Graham Lee Friesen, born at 5:52 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 7 pounds 15.7 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Mary and Jerry Calkins of Sutton and LaVonne and Delwayne Friesen of Bradshaw. Great-grandmother is Lu Calkins of Sutton.
