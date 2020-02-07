Brian and Cori Friesen, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Brixlee Ann Friesen, born at 5:28 p.m. on February 3, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 5 pounds 14.8 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Big brothers Wyatt, age 9 and Jax, age 3 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Kenny and Peggy Friesen of Henderson and Nancy Finley and Tom Serres of Chadron. Great-grandparents are Alice Serres of Chadron, Louise Frohman of Hays Springs and Vern Schlichenmayer of Chadron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.