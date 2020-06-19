Dustin and Connor (Knight) Fuhrman of Omaha are the parents of a son, Huxley Nahko Fuhrman, who was born May 28, 2020, at 8:45 a.m., at CHI Health Birth Center at Immanuel in Omaha.
He weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Terry and Gayla Knight of York and Jeff and Janet Fuhrman of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Gwen Kiser of Sun City, Ariz., and Jerry and Nancy Fuhrman of Kansas City, Mo.
